Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Daredebil, Nyla Skin

An Old Girlfriend And An Old Suit For Daredevil #20 (Spoilers)

An old girlfriend and an old suit return to Daredevil #20, courtesy of Saladin Ahmed and Jose Luis Soares (Spoilers)

Article Summary Nyla Skin returns in Daredevil #20 with a multidimensional twist by Saladin Ahmed and Jose Luis Soares.

Matt Murdock's old suit and old flame bring unexpected romance and intrigue to Hell's Kitchen.

Surprises unfold as Daredevil crosses paths with a now-thieving, dimension-hopping Nyla Skin.

Amidst new threats, Matt finds solace in love as a dangerous enemy looms over Daredevil #20.

Created by Ann Nocenti and Lee Weeks for Daredevil #285 back in 1990, Nyla Skin was a homeless, partially deaf young woman who burgled houses to survive, and who befriended Matt Murdock, during a period in which he was suffering amnesia and was going by the name "Jack", and invited him burgling with her. She was kidnapped by Bullseye impersonating Daredevil for the Kingpin. Daredevil rescued her but left her behind to keep her out of danger.

Which, considering her next appearance was robbing a bank truck with Conan The Barbarian thirty years later in 2020 by Saladin Ahmed and Luke Ross, pursuing helicopters, being teleported to Wakanda, then to Atlantis, where she learnt to breathe underwater, fighting gods and goddesses, and Mephisto himself, I'm not sure that worked out… but that was the last we heard of her.

But now she's back. And how. Saladin Ahmed has brought her along with him from Conan to Daredevil. And left little to the imagination.

It's amazing how Daredevil in his civvies can bump into a now-multidimensional thief in the middle of the street…

And suddenly steal his heart…

There couldn't be anything… suspicious going down here? Or is it just that Matt Murdock is all that? I mean he's no Conan…

Well, I mean, Nyla says there are no strings…

… but there are always strings.

Oh yes, and he's back in his old armour suit. The other one was in the wash…

Turns out that yes, sometimes you can go back again. Daredevil #20 by Saladin Ahmed and Jose Luis Soares is published today.

DAREDEVIL #20

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250884

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jose Luis Soares (CA) John Romita Jr.

ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY! After the harrowing events of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before – but he's still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen…FROM THE INSIDE OUT! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!