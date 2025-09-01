André Aciman's Call Me By Your Name, A Graphic Novel by Sarah Maxwell

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: André Aciman, Sarah Maxwell

Sarah Maxwell is creating a graphic novel adaptation of André Aciman's best-selling novel Call Me by Your Name, to be published by Faber. It is scheduled to be published on the 11th of August 2026, and made into a major international event next summer with both André Aciman and Sarah Maxwell. Associate Publisher at Faber, Louisa Joyner, acquired world all language rights from Claire Paterson Conrad at Janklow & Nesbit.

"Call Me Your Name started as a simple fantasy about being in an Italian villa overlooking the sea. I had absolutely no idea this daydream was going to become a story, much less a novel. I fell in love with Elio and Oliver while I was writing. Sarah brings these characters and their world to life in a new way – it is incredible. I am so excited to be working together so more readers can discover Call Me By Your Name in this beautiful graphic novel." – André Aciman.

"I am beyond thrilled to be announcing that I'm adapting and illustrating the graphic novel of the bestselling Call Me By Your Name. I've been keeping this a secret for the last year and can't believe it's time to share this exciting news! What a joy it is to be a part of this queer love story." – Sarah Maxwell

"Like Elio and Oliver's millions of fans around the world, I still remember exactly where I was when I first read Call Me By Your Name; that breathless joy at being taken back inside first love. Twenty years on, Sarah Maxwell has drawn fresh magic from the alchemy of André Aciman's original pages. This new graphic iteration of this iconic novel is set to see this endless summer of love take the world over once again." – Louisa Joyner

There have been international publishing deals for the book with Planeta (Brazil), Gyldendal (Denmark), Editions Grasset (France), everlove (Germany), Metaixmio (Greece), Piemme (Italy), Zhan Publishing (Korea), Poradnia K (Poland) and Secret Society at PRH (Portugal) already.

Sarah Maxwell-McNicol is a Texas-born comic artist and illustrator based in London. In 2024, she published her debut graphic novel Phantom Hearts.

