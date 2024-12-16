Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andre Anderson, DSTLRY

André Anderson Hired as Head of Sales & Retailer Relations for Dstlry

André Anderson has been hired as the Head Of Sales And Retailer Relations at Dstlry

Dstlry has announced the addition of André Anderson to its team as Head of Sales & Retailer Relations. Starting immediately, Anderson will oversee sales and retailer outreach for both the direct and mass markets.

André Anderson was the co-founder and lead space designer at Studio 45 from 2021, manufacturing space in San Francisco's Mission District that provides equipment, office space, education, and community events for local startups and entrepreneurs. He was a Program Manager at Google from 2019 to 2023, managing 22,000 Google employees.And before that,

Production & Operations Consultant at Mirror in New York, working on home fitness mirrors. He was also Lead Designer at

TechShop in New York, Graphic Designer at SierraRed, and Industrial Design Consultant and Fabricator at Rapid Prototyping Center in Cincinnati. But apparently a comic book fan for his entire life.

"I have known Dstlry co-founder and CEO David Steinberger for several years, and after providing Dstlry some sales operations advice since its inception, I am incredibly excited to formally come on board," Anderson explains. "I've adored sequential art my whole life and can't wait to help celebrate the next era of creator-owned comics with the true life-blood of the medium—comic book shops and book stores!"

"André is truly a passionate fan of comics with an exemplary history of sales growth," says Steinberger. "Dstlry wouldn't be here today without the support of comic book shops and book stores, and André will allow us to address their needs and celebrate our books on a new scale," continues Dstlry co-founder and CCO Chip Mosher.

Dstlry is an independent creator-owned American comic book publisher founded in May 2023 by Comixology founder David Steinberger and his Comixology Originals partner at Amazon, Chip Mosher; Dstlry digital issues go on sale for a week, in which fans are able to buy comics directly from the company, after which owners are able to buy and sell comics on Dstlry's secondary market.

