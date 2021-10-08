Andy Serkis' New Comic 'Eternus' Launches at New York Comic Con

Eternus is a new comic book created by actor Andy Serkis and director Andrew Levitas being launched by Scout Comics at New York Comic-Con this week. The seven issue series will actually be written by Don Handfield and Anastajza K Davis, and drawn by Karl Moline, inked by Andy Owens and lettered by Dave Lanphear, with covers by Rob Prior.

Eternus is inspired by myth and takes place in 360 AD, 30 years after the murder of Zeus in his own temples. Zeus' son, Heracles, is now a depressed drunk, while the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion in search of a relic once belonging to Zeus, the old gods are convinced this is Zeus' killer. Now Heracles must sober up and protect the only witness to identify the killer.

"Eternus is an expression of our fascination with foundational mythology and deeply rooted storytelling," Serkis said in a statement. "It's exciting to share this first glimpse into the world we have been building for so long. This is just the beginning." A limited-edition ashcan is available for pre-order on Scout's website and can also be picked up at Scout Comcis' booth at New York Comic Con, where cover artist Rob Prior will be doing a signing. Two versions are available a regular edition and a limited edition metal cover edition for more money. The series proper will launch next year.

As well as Eternus, Scout Comics will have a number of NYCC exclusives available,seven full first issues variants of current and upcoming Scout titles Count Draco Knuckleduster, Action Tank, Unikorn #1, Stake (foil embossed), White Ash: Season 2 #1, Ranger Stranger #1 and Third Wave 99 #1. These exclusives covers are on gorgeous 100lb heavy card stock. There are also multiple ashcan previews, Murder Hobo Miniature collectibles and a Phantom Starkiller Comic Tag. A limited supply are available at Scout Comics' webstore.