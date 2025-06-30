Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Vigil, storm

Major Future Storm Revelations in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil (XSpoilers)

Major future Storm revelations in this week's X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 (XSpoilers... no seriously, Big spoilers)

Cover Price is a website that serves the comic book collector and speculator markets, reading comic books early and putting out speculator alerts to let collectors know about first appearances of new characters and the like, spoilers be damned. And they charge a premium subscription rate for such revelations. But then, of course, some people screencap those alerts and share them wider on social media. And that's when they occasionally come to Bleeding Cool, such as this one from this week's Hellfire Vigil #1. Actually, you know what, it gets pretty deep, let's do one of these first.

There we go. Here is the image in question:

And some exclusive text for Bleeding Cool readers giving it a little extra context. "As Storm takes a pregnancy test, revealed as negative, But gets a vision from Eternity, as part of her role as Eternity's Champion, and shows her a future daughter, named Furaha, Swahili for a feeling of happiness, who will be born on 6/16 at 6:16 exactly, and that she has black hair and fangs, "like her father". And this is Storm's reaction to the Furaha vision and her name…

Looks like we have the subject of next year's Marvel 616 Day all ready. 16th of June, 2026, the birth of Furaha, daughter of Storm. Say, do you reckon someone has been reading Tom King and Daniel Campere's Wonder Woman? Hellfire Vigil #1 by Jed MacKay, and Netho Diaz is published by Marvel on Wednesday.

X-MEN HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Netho Diaz, Various (CA) Mateus Manhanini

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!