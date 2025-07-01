Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Immortal Thor, thor

The Relaunched Thor Comic In September… Will Not Be Called "Thor"

The relaunched Thor comic, coming from Marvel Comics in September 2025, will no longer be called "Thor"

Article Summary Marvel's Immortal Thor series ends with a dramatic finale promising the death and rebirth of Thor.

Al Ewing continues as writer as the Thor comic relaunches in August 2025 with a new direction.

Despite initial solicitations, the upcoming series will not be titled simply Thor as expected.

The new comic title change signals major changes for the hero.

Tomorrow sees the publication of The Immortal Thor #25 by Al Ewing and Justin Greenwood from Marvel Comics, promising the death of Thor. It comes after two years of The Immortal Thor, which followed Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's The Immortal Hulk, which ran for over five years. But Al Ewing is staying with the book; indeed, it seems to be part of an overall plan. Because the new book isn't called what people think it will be called…

IMMORTAL THOR #25

(W) Al Ewing (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Alex Ross

THE STORY ENDS… At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Then in August, the series will relaunch, solicited as Thor #1 by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry.

THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE LEGEND BEGINS!

• The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was.

• The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us.

• But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up.

• A man with a hammer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #2

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

WHO IS THE MAN CALLED THOR?

• The Thunder Gods were hired to teach a simple lesson – make trouble for Roxxon Construction, and they'll make trouble for you.

• Now somebody's targeting the bike gang where they live. Somebody who won't give up. Somebody calling himself "Thor."

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is getting to work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

But despite the first two issues being solicited as Thor #1 and Thor #2, the comic book series will not be called Thor. Instead, I can report that it will be called…

,,, The Mortal Thor. But first, The Immortal Thor #25 by Al Ewing and Justin Greenwood will be published by Marvel Comics tomorrow, and may explain why.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!