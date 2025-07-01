Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Vigil, storm

A Future For Wolverine And Storm Together At Marvel? (XSpoilers)

A Future for Wolverine and Storm together at Marvel? Hellfire Vigil #1 XSpoilers...

Article Summary Storm and Wolverine reunite romantically in recent X-Men comics, hinting at a bold new future together.

Hellfire Vigil #1 teases a major development: Storm receives a mystical vision.

The prophecy reveals Storm's future on Marvel 616 Day.

These revelations could set up Storm as a central figure in upcoming Marvel X-Men stories and events.

This Wednesday sees the publication of Hellfire Vigil #1 from Marvel Comics, by (breathe in) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Javier Garrón, Jed Mackay, Netho Diaz & Sean Parsons, Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To, Gail Simone & Luciano Vecchio, Eve L. Ewing & Federica Mancin, Alex Paknadel & Declan Shalvey, Jason Loo & Sara Pichelli, Murewa Ayodele & Luciano Vecchio and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, with colour from Travis Lanham and lettered by Luciano Vecchio & Nolan Woodard. And it's going to be a big one. First off the blocks was yesterday's news about Storm being granted a vision of the future. In recent issues of Storm, she and Wolverine got back together again.

And in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 published on Wednesday but leaked on speculation sites and social media, after a pregnancy scare, we get a vision of what is to come at an unspecified date.

As Storm takes a pregnancy test, revealed as negative, But gets a vision from Eternity, as part of her role as Eternity's Champion, and shows her a future daughter, who will be born on 6/16 at 6:16 exactly, and that she has black hair and fangs, "like her father". I mean, it's either Wolverine… or Dracula.

Furaha, named after the Swahili word for a feeling of happiness. Looks like we have the subject of next year's Marvel 616 Day all ready. 16th of June, 2026, the birth of Furaha, daughter of Storm and Wolverine. Is Marvel going to get its own version of Trinity coming?

Hellfire Vigil #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Javier Garrón, Jed Mackay, Netho Diaz & Sean Parsons, Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To, Gail Simone & Luciano Vecchio, Eve L. Ewing & Federica Mancin, Alex Paknadel & Declan Shalvey, Jason Loo & Sara Pichelli, Murewa Ayodele & Luciano Vecchio is published by Marvel on Wednesday.

X-MEN HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Netho Diaz, Various (CA) Mateus Manhanini

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!