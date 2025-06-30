Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, jonathan hickman

The Fantastic Four Returns To The American Newsstands In July

The Fantastic Four returns to the American newsstands in July... with $30 of free FF digital comics thrown in. But no Byrne or Kirby?

Article Summary The Fantastic Four returns to American newsstands in July with a special Marvel Comics bookazine.

Includes $30 in free digital Fantastic Four comics via the Marvel Unlimited app with every issue.

Spotlights modern stories by Mark Waid, Jonathan Hickman, and Ryan North—no Kirby, Lee, or Byrne issues.

Features exclusive content, behind-the-scenes looks, and collectible covers celebrating Marvel’s First Family.

Marvel Comics began to step away from the newsstand in the eighties as the comic book store direct market became more dominant, and demands from a fading newsstand in the face of digital competition became more rigorous. Now, the bookstore market is considered by some as the "new newsstand" in terms of appealing to new readers and especially kids. But it turns out the old newsstand is still right there. And Marvel Comics: The Fantastic Four bookazine will be bringing Fantastic Four comics back to the newsstand. After all, wasn't it always dubbed The World's Greatest Comics Magazine from its first issue? Oh yes, and there's a film out as well. And they are giving away $3o of free digital comics with each issue… and it's out on the 4th of July,

"MARVEL COMICS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR bookazine will be available at retail outlets and wherever magazines are sold, bringing together comic book storytelling, film inspirations, deep dives into Marvel's history, and more for every Marvel fan! Featuring perfect entry points to learn about Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four bookazine, created and distributed in collaboration with Dotdash Meredith, will include an illustrated look at the origin of the Fantastic Four by renowned artist Alex Ross, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, interviews with Marvel Studios Executive Producer Grant Curtis and Creative Director of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, and three introductory issues "of some of the Fantastic Four's most iconic comic book runs, including:

Fantastic Four #60 (2002) "Inside Out" written by Mark Waid and drawn by Mike Wieringo

Fantastic Four #570 (2009) "Solve Everything" written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Dale Eaglesham

Fantastic Four #1 (2022) "The Last Town to the Left" written by Ryan North and drawn by Iban Coello

All great comics. No Stan and Jack is a choice of course. No Byrne is another choice. But hey, they are keeping it 21st century here.

"Along with each full introductory issue to these seminal Fantastic Four comic book arcs spotlighting Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben, readers will receive a code to unlock over $30 in free digital comics to continue each storyline for FREE on the Marvel Unlimited app… The Fantastic Four bookazine will be available in two collectible covers by Arthur Adams, Christina Strain, and Phil Noto, comic book industry legends. Discover key moments from throughout the 60+ year history of the Fantastic Four and dive headfirst into the Marvel Universe, just in time for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in theaters July 25. Pick up your copy of MARVEL COMICS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR bookazine at your local retail outlet, Amazon, or magazine stand, and experience epic comic book adventures for yourself!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!