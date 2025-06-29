Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, hellfire gala

Doug Ramsey Is About To Become A Very Important X-Men Character Indeed

Article Summary Doug Ramsey, aka Cypher, rises as a pivotal X-Men figure with his new identity as Revelation.

Doug inherits Apocalypse's mission in the X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse series and X-Men #19.

Doug’s communication powers now drive key mutant plotlines, shaping the future of Krakoa.

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil and new series arcs spotlight Doug’s crucial role in mutantkind’s survival.

When he was introduced in the New Mutants, Doug Ramsey was a mutant with the power to translate. A non-physical-confrontation power, he came into his own with the introduction of the alien techno-organic mutant Warlock, and they formed a communicative bond. Recently, he was also able to communicate with the island of Krakoa and, in the House of X era, became a pivotal character in the setup, the language, and the process of the island.

This was followed by the X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse mini-series, which revealed him to be that heir, renamed Revelation.

This week sees the publication of X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. And X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort teases that future in his Substack, especially for Doug Ramsey.

"Nobody would believe it back in the 1980s, and fans can scarcely believe it today. But Doug Ramsey, formerly Cypher of the New Mutants, is about to be a very pivotal character on the X-Landscape. This journey began in the X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE limited series, but it continues in earnest in X-MEN #19 this week. It's written by Jed MacKay and illustrated by Netho Diaz, and it's an issue that you'll want to keep handy in the near future. Plus it featured Bei the Blood Moon and Warlock, and who doesn't like Bei the Blood Moon and Warlock?"

And with the abs to match. Doug Ramsay all grown up. Are we sure no one gave him the Super Soldier Serum?

Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported upcoming plots for the ongoing X-Men and Uncanny X-Men from Marvel Comics as part of their From The Ashes line. Including following up on Doug Ramsey's final scene of X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #4 from last summer. For X-Men Volume 3, written by Jed MacKay we learn that;

"Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as Revelation, has a mission: to carry on En Sabah Nur's great work. But in trying to create the great work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. Will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Plus: One year on from the fateful Hellfire Gala that changed everything — when a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces forever shattered the dream of a unified mutant nation — X-Men of all stripes come together in solidarity and celebration to mark the moment…and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands! COLLECTING: X-Men (2024) 19-22, TBA"

"TBA" we took to mean the Hellfire Gala special, which was also confirmed three days ago. Tom has something to say about that too, also out this week.

"And the big one: X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE VIGIL #1. Just listing all of the creators who were involved in this massive jam special would take the rest of this column, but it amounts to just about everybody who's been working across the X-Line over the past year. It's a story about looking backwards and looking forwards, and it will hopefully provide some killer moments that will have fans talking. Of particular note is this really nice cover by Luciano Vecchio, who designed a number of outfits for the story, and who's hereafter illustrating UNCANNY X-MEN on the regular in rotation with David Marquez. Pretty much everybody is in this one."



X-MEN HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Netho Diaz, Various (CA) Mateus Manhanini

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $7.99

X-MEN #19

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as REVELATION, has a mission: to carry on the great work. But in trying to create the Great Work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. And will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

