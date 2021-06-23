Anime Expo Lite 2021 Invites Fans to Explore Los Angeles' Little Tokyo

Anime Expo Lite 2021 registered ticket holders are invited to visit the historic Little Tokyo district in Los Angeles to take advantage of a special promotion being offered by a dozen preeminent retailers and restaurants. There they can collect specially designed anime-inspired premiums to commemorate the expo. The Anime Expo Lite livestream convention will take place on July 3rd and 4th.

As Anime Expo Lite runs from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 11, 2021, registered attendees can visit each of the Little Tokyo establishments listed below to receive a custom-designed Anime Expo coaster. Six different full-color coasters are available. The completed collection of coasters may be assembled like a puzzle to form an anime-inspired image created by the team of pop art designers at Collateral Design Studios commemorating Anime Expo's partnership this year with Hate Is A Virus. Some vendors may require a purchase. Visitors simply show their Anime Expo Lite registration with purchase to receive each coaster.

Tickets to access this year's Anime Expo Lite programming are $5 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Hate Is A Virus commUNITY, Action Fund. After the stream concludes on July 4th, ticketholders can re-watch the content and access additional programming on VOD from July 5th -16th, 2021.

Tsurumaru Udon (main menu only) 333 South Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the long-running annual convention. Anime Expo is the biggest North American fan celebration for Japanese pop culture, including anime, TV & film, fashion, video games, manga, dance, live concerts, collectibles, and exclusive convention merchandise, presented as an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Anime Expo brings together fans and industry from Japan, the US, and all over the world for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. Taking place every year since 1992, Anime Expo celebrates the best in Japanese entertainment and pop culture. For more information, visit www.anime–expo.org.

Registration information:

• Dates – July 3-4, 2021 / 12pm – 8pm (PST)

• Registration $5 (+ processing fees) – all proceeds to benefit the Hate Is a Virus commUNITY Action Fun

About SPJA

SPJA is a non-profit organization dedicated to popularizing and educating the American public about Japanese entertainment and pop culture and providing a forum to facilitate communication between professionals and fans. For more information, please visit www.spja.org.