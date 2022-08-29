Ant-Man #2 Preview: Worst Ant-Man Ever

Ant-Man is thrilled to learn the previous Ant-Man is dead in this preview of Ant-Man #2. Because it means he can steal his pym particles. Check out the preview below.

Ant-Man #2

by Al Ewing & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

Jumping forward in time…the Marvel Universe has been infiltrated by shape-shifting Skrulls posing as allies. Little does anyone know that a SECRET INVASION is about to explode! But what does that have to do with this era's Ant-Man, Eric O'Grady?! Eric must retrieve important data from Scott Lang's helmet… The only problem is Scott Lang is dead! But what's a little grave robbing to someone who's irredeemable? The journey through Ant-Man's history continues!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620280500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620280500221 – ANT-MAN 2 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

