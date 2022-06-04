Aquaman: Andromeda #1 Preview: Aquaman Does Black Label

Breaking with the tradition of every Black Label comic starring Batman, Aquaman: Andromeda #1 gives someone else a shot. Will this crazy idea work? There's only one way to find out. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #1

DC Comics

0322DC040

0322DC041 – Aquaman: Andromeda #1 Bryan Hitch Cover – $6.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Christian Ward

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren't the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them… Bringing a bracing cosmic-horror sensibility to the world of Aquaman, rising superstars Ram V (Venom, The Swamp Thing) and Christian Ward (Thor, Invisible Kingdom) team up to put Arthur Curry through an exercise in psychological terror that could break the will of even a king!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $6.99

