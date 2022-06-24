Aquamen #5 Preview: Penultimate Issue

By the next issue of Aquamen, Arthur Curry will be dead, so enjoy this penultimate preview of Aquamen #5. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #5

DC Comics

0422DC074

0422DC075 – Aquamen #5 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

0422DC076 – Aquamen #5 Joe Phillips Cover – $4.99

0422DC802 – Aquamen #5 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

Our heroes race to construct a new deactivation spire as the Atlantean sleeper agents continue to awaken worldwide. Can the Aquamen Family hold them off long enough for construction to be completed? Not if the Scavenger has anything to say about it!

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

