Archie And Jughead In Hell, in Archie Comics November 2021 Solicits

In Archie Comics' November 2021 solicits and solicitations, new series Chilling Adventures In Sorcery #1 promises the future of the Archie Comics line will kick off, with Archie and Jughead as lost souls in hell, here are all of November 2021 solicitations for Archie.

CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY ONE-SHOT

THE FUTURE OF ARCHIE COMICS STARTS HERE IN AN ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY-STYLE ONE-SHOT! Madam Satan is our tour guide into this horrific world exploring the underbelly of Riverdale and its surrounding areas! Madam Satan is trying to escape Hell. She goes through the circles of Hell in reverse. Along the way she meets lost/tortured souls who tell their stories—like that of Archie Andrews, who accepted a seemingly normal job as the nighttime security shift at Riverdale's local pizzeria and children's mascot entertainment venue. Only to learn that the venue harbors a deep, dark, robotic, monstrous secret! And then there's Jughead Jones, a teen who never met a food he didn't like. Until now. What is that eerie noise coming from the kitchen…? All that plus more bonus frightful content sure to delight all Archie horror fans! .*Retailer orders for all covers placed by FOC date will be 100% returnable (no minimum)*

Script: Eliot Rahal, Amy Chu, Evan Stanley

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Derek Charm, Evan Stanley, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Julius Ohta

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 11/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.



ARCHIE 80TH ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5

BRAND NEW STORY: "Pep to the Future" Archie and Jughead are at the Riverdale Library when Archie finds an ancient text in a hidden compartment titled "Pep Comics no. 22." Archie opens the book… and they're both transported immediately back to 1941! Archie sees the iconic scene from Archie's first appearance as Archibald "Chick" Andrews trying to impress Betty while standing on a bicycle. Unfortunately, Archie accidentally knocks Chick off the bicycle causing a rift in space and time. Riverdale characters and places from 2021 start to spill into 1941, and Jughead fears it could cause the end of the known universe! Can he and Archie restore the space time continuum and set things right? Find out in this fun lead story that concludes our 80th anniversary digest celebration!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: CHRISTMAS CALAMITY #1

Get ready to enjoy some festive fun… and some festive foul-ups in this collection of holiday hilarity and merry mix-ups featuring a BRAND NEW STORY! When all the reindeer and elves come aren't feeling well on Christmas Eve, a hand-wringing Jingles relays the news to Archie and the gang… and even perpetual naughty-list dweller Reggie Mantle is convinced the gang must do what they can to save Christmas for everyone! Do Archie and his pals have what it takes to help Santa out of this jolly jam?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/10

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325

BRAND NEW STORY: "Up on the Housetop" Betty is determined to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus in the flesh this year. So much so that she invites Archie to tag along with her for a night spent camping out on the roof, awaiting Santa's sleigh to make its arrival! Will the two be able to stay awake and see the big man in red for themselves?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MEGA DIGEST PACK (NT)

Archie Comics is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to the fans! This year, the whole town of Riverdale is proud to present a specialty 4-pack of their popular comics digests for one low price. At over 750 pages of content, 'tis the season for the antics and adventures only the lovable Archie Andrews can provide!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-928-6

$19.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16"

NT

750 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/17

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #114

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in "O Christmas Tree," the Andrews' put up a beautiful Christmas tree, and all Archie has to do is water and take care of it while his parents are away for a few days. Unfortunately, Archie forgot about his one responsibility! What will Christmas be like without a tree? Hopefully, they won't have to find out, because Archie is on the search for a quick replacement!

Then, we've got a special holiday surprise for you—another, BRAND NEW STORY! In "Midville," the musical beatnik Bingo Wilkin enjoys the hit TV show Riverdale, which leads him to dream up his own version of the show based on his hometown of Midville. What famous actors will play who? And what gritty storylines will be told? Find out, as the episode unfolds inside of Bingo's head!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/3

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #10

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: "Santa Baby!" Santa's daughter, Noelle, is back in Riverdale on another visit from the North Pole. This time, though, she's leaving Archie alone—because she's set her sights on Reggie! One day she makes the mistake of leaving her laptop at Pop's and Reggie discovers a major piece of intel on her computer… Santa's Naughty or Nice List! Betty and Veronica want to know where they've landed, but Reggie's got dollar signs in his eyes! What happens when that kind of info falls into the hands of Reggie Mantle?

Then we have another bonus tale from the world of That Wilkin Boy! In "An UpLIFTing Story," Sampson Smythe couldn't be prouder of his only daughter when he learns that she's entering the annual Midville powerlifting competition—that is, of course, until he learns Samantha's broken his powerlifting records. He tries to deter her from entering the contest, but Samantha has her eyes set on the prize. Sampson recruits Bingo to dissuade her but he disagrees with her father—until he, too, learns that she can bench more than him! Will Samantha heed their advice and retreat, or go for the gold?

Script: Dan Parent, Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.