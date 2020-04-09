Archie Gets Political in World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest Preview

Today, Bernie Sanders ended his campaign to become the Democratic nominee for the presidential election. It's a crushing blow for younger democrats who favored the Democratic Socialist Senator from Vermont. However, not all young people have become disillusioned with politics. World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #98 is out from Archie Comics this week, one of the few new comics hitting stores amidst an industry-wide shutdown. The comic mostly collects older stories, but it does feature one new story by Bill Bettwy, Kennedy Bros, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli.

That story is called The CamPAIN!, and sees Veronica's father run for City Council. When Archie visits Veronica at campaign headquarters, he is bitten by the political bug and wants to join the campaign. However, Mr. Lodge has a severe lack of confidence in Archie's ability and refuses to let him help. Unfortunately, Veronica doesn't listen to her father and sends Archie to help set up a campaign event anyway. Will Archie screw everything up and cost Lodge the election? We presume so, but we'll have to buy the comic to find out.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #98

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: "The CamPAIN!" Mr. Lodge is running for Riverdale City Council, and Archie is determined to help canvass. Will he help win Mr. Lodge votes, or run the entire campaign into the ground?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 4/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

More Classic Stories from World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest

In addition to the new story, the preview Archie Comics provided shows another classic story by Frank Doyle, Stan Goldberg, Mike Esposito, and Bill Yoshida (presumably no relation to Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Akira Yoshida). That story is called Pick-Up Team, which sees Archie Take on pollution at the local lake. Find World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #98 wherever Archie Comics are sold, provided it's still open, or get a digital version on ComiXology here.