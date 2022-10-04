Archie Halloween Spectacular #1 Preview: First Apperance

Archie introduces two new characters, Trick and Treat, in this preview of Archie Halloween Spectacular #1. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG221173

(W) Ian Flynn (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Ryan Jampole

This year's Halloween spectacular kicks off with a BRAND NEW story! In "Spirits of Halloween," meet TWO new characters to the Archie universe: Trick and Treat! This pair of impish magical creatures come around every Halloween to cause chaos wherever they go-and this year, that just so happens to be Riverdale! How much mischief will they cause Archie & the gang while trick or treating? Plus, a collection of hilarious Halloween tales!

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP: $2.99

