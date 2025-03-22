Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: kevin keller, pride

Archie's Kevin Keller Gets Facsimile For Pride In June 2025 Solicits

Archie's Kevin Keller's first appearance gets a facsimile edition for Pride Month in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Archie celebrates Pride Month 2025 with a facsimile edition of Kevin Keller's first appearance.

Kevin Keller debuted in Veronica #202, marking a historic milestone for LGBTQ+ inclusion in comics.

Archie's June 2025 solicitations feature iconic stories including Jughead and the Halloween spirit.

New stories showcase Riverdale adventures with favorites like Pureheart and Wilbur Wilkin.

In 2010, Archie Comics introduced Kevin Keller, their first openly gay character. At the time, Archie Comics Co-CEO Jon Goldwater said, "The introduction of Kevin is just about keeping the world of Archie Comics current and inclusive. Archie's hometown of Riverdale has always been a safe world for everyone. It just makes sense to have an openly gay character in Archie comic books". And it opened doors that would lead to the Riverdale TV show and beyond. Veronica #202 featured the full-issue story, "Isn't it Bromantic?" that introduces Kevin as the new hunk in town who defeats Jughead in a burger-eating contest at Pop's Chocklit Shoppe and for Veronica to desperately latch onto him…

And in 2025, Veronica #2025 is getting a facsimile edition for Pride Month, as part of Archie Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

VERONICA #202 FACSIMILE ED

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR251194

(W) Dan Parent (A) Rich Koslowski (A / CA) Dan Parent

LANDMARK FIRST APPEARANCE OF KEVIN KELLER! We're kicking off pride month with one of Archie Comics most significant moments in its history-the introduction of Archie's first-ever gay character, Kevin Keller. Re-live history in VERONICA #202, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

ARCHIES PAL JUGHEAD #78 FACSIMILE ED

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR251195

(W) Seymour Reit, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Samm Schwartz

Celebrate Halfway to Halloween with Jughead! You'll be a winner once you get your hands on this beloved issue of ARCHIE'S PAL JUGHEAD #78 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SRP: 0

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #335

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR251196

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, George Gladir (A) Various, Rex Lindsey, Dan DeCarlo, Pat Kennedy (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Move over, Superman! The new Galaxyman movie is having its world premiere in Riverdale! Wilbur Wilkin is hired to dress up as the titular hero for the event-but when things go awry, it'll take a real hero like Pureheart the Powerful to save the day!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

SRP: 0

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #151

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR251197

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Wilbur Wilkin is broke and needs some extra cash-and his mom's kettle corn recipe might be the secret to his success when he and Jughead join forces to sell it at the beach!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SRP: 0

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #24 HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR251198

(W) Dan Parent, George Gladir (A) Dan DeCarlo (A / CA) Dan Parent

You're never too old to go trick or treating-and it's never too early to go, either! Sure, it may only be June, but Archie and the gang are already in the full spirit of the spooky season!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!