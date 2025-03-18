Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Assassin's Apprentice

Assassin's Apprentice III #4 Preview: Steeling for Royal Drama

In Assassin's Apprentice III #4, Fitz joins a wedding party bound for the Mountain Kingdom, but his assassination mission becomes complicated by unexpected revelations.

Steeling himself for the assassination he has been ordered to carry out, Fitz travels with the wedding party to the Mountain Kingdom. But when Fitz arrives in Jhaampe, he discovers there's more to the prince Rurisk and princess Kettricken than what he has been told . . . • The third and final chapter of the critically acclaimed comic adaptation of Assassin's Apprentice. • Six issue series.

Assassin's Apprentice III #4

by Jody Houser & Robin Hobb & Ryan Kelly & Anna Steinbauer, cover by Jordie Bellaire

Steeling himself for the assassination he has been ordered to carry out, Fitz travels with the wedding party to the Mountain Kingdom. But when Fitz arrives in Jhaampe, he discovers there's more to the prince Rurisk and princess Kettricken than what he has been told . . . • The third and final chapter of the critically acclaimed comic adaptation of Assassin's Apprentice. • Six issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.55"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.6 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801313900411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

