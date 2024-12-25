Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Shay Marken

Aunt May & Shay Talk Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #64 (Spoilers)

Aunt May and Shay Marken talk Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #64... will she be leaving before April? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aunt May and Shay Marken discuss Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #64 amidst the Eight Deaths of Spider-Man saga.

Will Shay remain for the series' April relaunch? Her future in the Amazing Spider-Man universe is uncertain.

Shay, a mental healthcare worker, speculates Peter Parker shows signs of ADHD in their discussion.

Shay's backstory connects her to Mary Jane's family and her vital role in Peter Parker's support system.

Shay Marken is still on the scene, even after Zeb Wells has departed. Will she make it to the new Amazing Spider-Man #1 relaunch in April? Well, that's all up in the air, but Justina Ireland and Gleb Melnikov.

And in today's Amazing Spider-Man #64, with neither knowing Spider-Man is Peter Parker right now, and Spider-Man fighting for his life as part of the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man, it gives May and Shay a chance to talk about Peter.

He's clearly very clever and can be very inventive. But Peter Parker is always late, misses appointments, seems distracted, can't stop interrupting with his quips, and his mind is constantly elsewhere. Why hasn't someone diagnosed him with ADHD yet? After all, Shay works in mental healthcare. She's going to have a diagnosis for everyone around her. And, yes, I am going through diagnosis myself, who could have seen that one coming?

Indeed, right now he is probably a lifetime away… Shay Marken first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #47 as a nurse working at the Ravencroft Institute, a mental health facility, otherwise known as an institute for the criminally insane, where Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson was imprisoned after being infected by tainted Krakoan medicine. That was before she was cured by Peter Parker and turned much nicer to everyone, getting involved with gardening therapy. But once she got out, she clearly wanted to keep helping, cultivating, nurturing growth, as only she knows how. She set up Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the first place. And if Mary Jane is no longer fertile soil for Peter Parker, after a certain Paul, then Anna Wilson found another cutting to plant and hoped it would take root. And it has… but will it continue to flourish? Let's find out in April I guess…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240598

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Cytorrak's most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man.

• Spidey doesn't have many deaths left to spend…

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!