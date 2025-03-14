Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, Superior Avengers

Avengers: Abomination, Doc Ock, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, Onslaught

Abomination, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, Onslaught revealed as the members of Superior Avengers for One World Under Doom

Article Summary Meet Abomination, Doc Ock, Ghost, and more as Superior Avengers in One World Under Doom.

Art by Luca Maresca and Kyle Hotz, with variant covers revealing team secrets.

Kristoff Vernard forms a new Avengers team under Doctor Doom's shadow.

Explore unique motivations and surprising origins of iconic supervillains.

Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca's Superior Avengers, a mini-series that is part of the One World Under Doom event and that will run from April to September will also feature stories drawn by Kyle Hotz. And he will also draw a variant cover for each issue spotlighting the characters. And rather than the original Thunderbolts did, they are spoiling the identity of these heroes in press release and Kyle Holtz' variant covers as Abomination, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith and Onslaught. Although it is possible they have other people underneath those masks…

"The upcoming ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in series by Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca sees Doom assemble his own, superior version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes—but who are these strange would-be heroes bearing the names of iconic supervillains? Acclaimed artist Kyle Hotz will help uncover their secrets, drawing select sequences throughout the series that reveal the team's shocking origin and true agenda! In addition, Hotz will spotlight each member in a variant cover for each issue. "Kyle Hotz is one of the most unique artists and storytellers in the industry, spending decades honing his skills, so when we were deciding who could handle these scenes there was only one choice–you'll start to see why once you read issue 1!" Editor Danny Khazem said. "And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world…and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of Victor Von Doom, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Who are these mysterious new heroes and how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS? "The characters we're introducing—the killer designs by Luca Maresca—are who they appear to be. What motivates them and what they're doing here—or what they're running away from—is where things may get more complicated. My hope was to subvert expectations with some of these names, and to surprise readers with what they actually get when they hear 'Abomination' or 'Onslaught.' I don't want to spoil too much about any of them, but exploring their unique voices has been a huge chunk of the fun on the book."

