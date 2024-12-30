Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, bestseller
The Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2024 In Comic Book Stores
Absolute Batman #1 leads the Top Nine Best-Selling Comics of 2024 in comic book stores, followed by Ultimate Spider-Man #1
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman #1 tops the 2024 comic retail sales chart, beating Ultimate Spider-Man #1.
- DC's Absolute series leads with four spots, Marvel's Ultimate series grabs three on the bestseller list.
- Marvel's X-Men and Uncanny X-Men also make the cut, highlighting strong competition.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 absent due to retailer-exclusive variant sales skewing results.
Absolute Batman #1 First Printing was the best-selling comic book in comic book stores in 2024, according to the Bleeding Cool Annual Bestseller List, followed by Ultimate Spider-Man #1 First Printing. DC's Absolute books get four places in the top nine, while Marvel gets three Ultimate titles. The other two are Marvel's X-Men #1 and Uncanny X-Men #1. Missing is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, despite selling more than all the others, as that was skewed to specific stores that ordered a huge amount of retailer-exclusive variants – including one store ordering over 60 exclusive variants to sell on WhatNot. Also, it is worth knowing that Ultimate Spider-Man has been through seven printings, and Absolute Batman has had four… but only the first printings make it onto the chart. Last year's chart was almost entirely the Batman and Amazing Spider-Man ongoing comics… and not a single issue of either made it onto this chart. That won't be the case next year. And why nine instead of ten? That was a quirk of getting the top ten data from ComicHub this year, as a non-eligible item was in the chart and couldn't be removed…
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Absolute Batman #1
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|100
|2
|Ultimate Spider-Man #1
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Marco Checchetto
|5.99
|77.2
|3
|Absolute Superman #1
|DC
|Jason Aaron
|Rafa Sandoval
|4.99
|66.5
|4
|Absolute Batman #2
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|61.6
|5
|Absolute Wonder Woman #1
|DC
|Kelly Thompson
|Hayden Sherman
|4.99
|57.1
|6
|X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Ryan Stegman
|5.99
|50.1
|7
|Ultimate Spider-Man #2
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Marco Checchetto
|4.99
|48.6
|8
|Uncanny X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Gail Simone
|David Marquez
|5.99
|45.7
|9
|Ultimate Spider-Man #3
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Marco Checchetto
|4.99
|45.3
This is the Top Nine Bleeding Cool Bestseller List. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
