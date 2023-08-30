Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: comic shop, Heroes World, Iman Vellani, ms marvel, ontario, orchis

Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop

This week saw the release of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1 co-written by Iman Vellani. Who came by her old comic shop to sign copies.

Iman Vellani, who plays Ms Marvel in the Disney+ TV series and the upcoming movie The Marvels, went to school opposite the Ontario comic book store Heroes World. A regular customer of the comic shop when she was young, owner Andre Greenidge recommended the first comic with Ms Marvel in it that she bought. Though she was mostly into Iron Man. And as you can see, the store has celebrated that fact.

The shop made sure they had enough copies for everyone who came along, and she signed all of them.

Store owner Andre Greenidge was especially pleased to stock so many copies of the comic book in question…

… as he was actually written into the comic by Iman Vellani, with his store's HW logo. As Ms Marvel arrives at the Orchis-sponsored University she is infiltrating…

Last time I spoke to Andre, he talked to me about Iman, telling me "the girl you are seeing in interviews is genuinely the real deal, she's a sweetheart, she's smart, she really loves comic books. I hope the people at Marvel recognise this, I hope Marvel uses her for comics and literary outreach, for representation, for getting young people into comic books." Well, it looks like Marvel Comics got her to do a lot more than that…

Andre Greenidge and Jon Ho and has operated in the Markham area for over twenty years. Recently they were awarded the Harry Kremer Shuster Award for a store that exemplifies service to the comic community. And you can find the store on Twitter, Instagram, Heroes World opened in 2001, as a comic and gaming hobby shop, owned byandand has operated in the Markham area for over twenty years. Recently they were awarded the Harry Kremer Shuster Award for a store that exemplifies service to the comic community. And you can find the store on Facebook YouTube and the web as Heroesworldonline

