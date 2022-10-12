AXE Eternals #1 Tries To Join Avengers 1,000,000 BC To Human History

Homo sapiens – humans – evolved on Earth around 300,000 BC ago in Africa, though what is termed full behavioural modernity, including burial of the dead, use of jewellery and projectile weapons, and seafaring coalesced around 50 to 70,000 years ago.

However, in the Marvel Universe, we have an Avengers 1,000,000 BC featuring powered-up humans and supernatural beings from that period, when the early human mutant Firehair became the avatar of the Phoenix and assembled a protective team with Norse god Odin, demigod sorcerer Agamotto, the Black Panther of the Panther Tribe, Ghost Rider, Iron Fist, and Starbrand.

Jack Kirby introduced the arrival of Celestials, Eternals, Deviants and the like, appearing millions of years ago, with experiments made on early proto-humans to create them, and more.

But can the real history of humanity be allied with the Marvel fictional version? Well… maybe. Today's AXE: Eternals #1 sees the Eternal Ajak going through everyone she had ever killed in her life, as part of the Celestial judgment against her. And we finally get an explanation as to why homo sapiens, indeed a homo sapiens using weapons and jewellery, was around a million years ago.

The earliest examples of humanity in the Marvel Universe, were now the result of time travel. Maybe there's a causal loop in there somewhere? And that is now as canon as anything else in Marvel Comics today. Well done, Kieron. Now do Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur. It's going to be either you or Al Ewing, might as well get to it.

AXE ETERNALS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220774

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Nic Klein

THE THIRD & FINAL STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99