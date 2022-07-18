AXE: Judgment Day – Marvel Reveals October Solicits for Event Finale

AXE: Judgment Spray, Marvel Comics' crossover with AXE Body Spray to offer a line of superhero-themed fragrances that will help comic book readers smell… well, less bad, couldn't come any sooner, with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off this week. But as the first issue of the comic– what's that? Oh, it's Judgment DAY? Well, apologies to congoers. If nothing else, at least you'll be wearing masks. In any case, the first issue of AXE: Judgment DAY is hitting stores this week, but Marvel just revealed the solicit for the final issue, along with all the other Judgment Day tie-ins hitting stores this October (and the final event checklist, which actually runs into November for AXE: Judgment Day Omega, presumably an epilogue).

Universes will be rocked to their foundation. Nothing will be the same again. Variant covers will cause you to take out a second mortgage. You know, all the usual crap. Check out the solicits below, true believers.

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

On sale 10/5 Event architect Kieron Gillen's continues his bold work on the Eternals mythology alongside artist Guiu Vilanova in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3. It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

On Sale 10/5 Gillen teams up with artist Daniele Di Nicuolo to bring Eros the Eternal into the action in A.X.E.: STARFOX #1! Complete with a new look designed by Valerio Schiti, this one-shot presents an important chapter for Starfox's exciting future.

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 10/5 Alongside artist Francesco Mobili, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 will examine Jean Grey's intricate relationship with the Phoenix Force, burning away the mystery behind their connection once and for all.

X-MEN RED #7

Written by AL EWING

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 10/5 As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko — starting at the top in Al Ewing and Madibek Musabekov's X-MEN RED #7. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that Isca the Unbeaten is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But Isca's power is never to lose. If she won't step down…is there anyone on Arakko who can make her?

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 10/12 Alongside artist Pasqual Ferry, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 will tackle Ajak's past decisions regarding the Celestials and how she plans to lead the Eternals through this latest challenge.

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 10/12 Alyssa Wong and Michael YG reunite to continue the saga of Lin Lie as the new Iron Fist in A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1. After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin, protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun – must reclaim access to K'un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: Shou-Lao the Undying?! Loki also stars as this adventure as the pair confront judgment and face Iron Fist's greatest challenge yet.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 10/12 Judgment Day comes for Carol Danvers in Kelly Thompson and Andrea Di Vito's CAPTAIN MARVEL #42. Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges.

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 10/12 Writer David Pepose and Juann Cabal continue their thrilling guest arc spotlighting Invisible Woman in FANTASTIC FOUR #48. Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of Oubliette Midas! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 10/12 Each issue of IMMORTAL X-MEN has seen Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck dive deep into the motives of mutantkind's leaders and, in IMMORTAL X-MEN #7, they'll turn the spotlight on one of the most beloved X-Men: Nightcrawler! if you're the heart of the X-Men, there are days you want to tear out people's hearts. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark?

LEGION OF X #6

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by RAFAEL PIMENTEL

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 10/12 Witness the divine judgment of the Eternals' brutal attack on Mars in Si Spurrier and Rafael Pimentel's LEGION OF X #6. Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts?

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 10/19 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 will conclude this new Marvel Comics epic with a fascinating and unforgiving climax. It's not that nothing will be the same again – it's that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.

X-FORCE #33

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 10/19 The astounding conclusion to "The Hunt for X" arrives in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #33. Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for Kraven the Hunter to prove once more he's the apex predator. Kraven, Wolverine, Omega Red, dinosaurs, and more in this Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

That's the October AXE: Judgment Day solicits, true believers. And the final AXE: Judgment Day checklist is below: