Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story Gets 80,000 Print Run From DC Comics

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman is a second graphic novel for the DC character Dreamer,

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman is a second graphic novel for DC original graphic novel character Dreamer, who has now been brought into mainstream DC Comics continuity via Supergirl and Amanda Waller. To be published on the 2nd of April, it "imagines the origin story of trans superhero Nia Nal, who struggles to keep hidden the seer powers her older sister was supposed to receive from their mother but were accidentally transferred to Nia instead." And written by the actress who played the character on the CW Supergirl TV show.

Aimed at a YA audience aged 13 to 17. DC Comics has set an 80,000 copy first printing for the book, which is a relatively high figure for this kind of title, at least traditionally. It may be an indication that the bookstorem book fair, book club and librarian market is continuing to grow, and that DC Comics is doing a better job at selling to it, and has a promotional plan behind it.

"The never before told origin story of DREAMER: the first trans superhero ever to appear on TV! Nia Nal's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who's expected to inherit their mother's Naltorian powers––the ability to see the future through dreams. They'll soon learn the dreaming powers had other plans… When Nia's hit in the face with a kickball, the powers that weren't meant for her are suddenly triggered. Saddled with guilt, Nia resolves to suppress her powers in an attempt to protect her relationship with her sister. But Nia can't keep the dreams out forever… From Nicole Maines, the actress, activist, and writer who originated the role of Dreamer on the groundbreaking Supergirl TV show, and with stunning art by Rye Hickman that captures Nia's fan-favorite personality, comes the origin story of a girl who must accept her own power to fulfill her destiny in a long lineage of female superheroes. Luckily, Nia won't have to go through it alone."

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story seems built for BookTok…

