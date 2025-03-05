Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Emerald City Comic Con, Events | Tagged: hero trade, Planet Death

Bad Idea Comics Ask You To Gamble With Mints At ECCC Tomorrow

Bad Idea Comics asks you to gamble with mints at ECCC tomorrow, and win Planet Death, Hero Trade and Spaceship: A Spaceman Story

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics unveils Capsule Station at ECCC; gamble with $30 for exclusive comic book prizes.

Win titles like SPACESHIP, HERO TRADE, or rare PLANET DEATH via color-coded mint wraps.

Mints from the BAD IDEA Merch Store act as tickets to win limited comics at the event.

Attend BAD IDEA panel for exclusive PLANET DEATH lithograph by top industry artists.

Bad Idea Comics is headed to Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, which is kicking off tomorrow, where they are to debut the Bad Idea Capsule Station. So what's that all about then? "Deep in the bustling, untamed streets of Tokyo, we stumbled upon a game-changing way to deliver comics — Gashapon, aka Capsule Stations! Large machines filled with mysterious capsules. Turn the crank and dispense one of these balls. Inside the capsule awaits your prize. Now, we're bringing this game-changing experience to YOU. Get ready as Bad Idea (Booth 20501) debuts this incredible innovation at ECCC! Are you feeling lucky?… The Bad Idea Capsule Station will open for just ONE HOUR each day. During this hour, the three comic book capsule prizes will be up for grabs. Simply, step right up and try your luck. Each crank at the capsule station is just $30 and is guaranteed to win a comic book. The odds of winning a copy of SPACESHIP: A SPACEMAN STORY or THE HERO TRADE: LIVE OR DIE are 1 in 2. The odds of winning a copy of the PLANET DEATH: Gold Logo Preview Edition are 1 in 8." This is how it works…

"Inside each Bad Idea capsule you'll find a delicious ECCC-exclusive Bad Idea mint*. The mints are wrapped in three different colored packagings (red, silver & gold). Each color designates a different prize — one of three (3) ultra-limited Bad Idea comic books.

*Yes! These are the fabled mints from the BAD IDEA Merch Store. The legendary Bad Idea Cream On Top Mints (also know as Bad Idea Lick Me Quick Mints). If you've been waiting to try the mints that have taken the comics' world by storm, this is your chance.

"A red wrapped mint wins a standalone copy of SPACESHIP: A SPACEMAN STORY! The monumental science fiction saga from world renowned comic creators, David & Maria Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, THE ENDS). A crack team of scientists must investigate a massive, mysterious, otherworldly vessel that has already caused untold devastation but may yet still hold the key to Earth's survival. What lurks hidden beneath its surface? Find out in this tense, pulse-pounding tale of suspense! SPACESHIP: A SPACEMAN STORY By David and Maria Lapham (Odds: 1:2)

"A silver foil wrapped mint wins a standalone copy of THE HERO TRADE: LIVE OR DIE! The newest entry in the HERO TRADE saga. New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and comic book national treasure David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) take you on the hunt of your life. Follow an elite La Cinq Magnifique strike force on the ultimate mission — recover the potentially very much alive, Captain Fabulous. They're the best of the best, but are they prepared for the deadly forces they'll encounter on the mutant-infested island of billionaire recluse, Ardis Pekword? Strap in for a horrifying, action-packed thriller in THE HERO TRADE: LIVE OR DIE! The hunt is on! THE HERO TRADE: LIVE OR DIE By Matt Kindt and David Lapham (Odds: 1:2)"

"Uncover a gold foil wrapped mint and it's your lucky day, you've won a standalone copy of PLANET DEATH: Gold Logo Preview Edition! The very first BAD IDEA gold logo edition. Specifically designed to debut with the BAD IDEA Capsule Stations. This ultra-rare exclusive, gold logo comic book is a fully lettered preview of PLANET DEATH, the massive sci-fi comic book event from blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad (JOHN WICK motion picture franchise), New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, GREEN LANTERN) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (STAR WARS, CONAN)! PLANET DEATH: Gold Logo Preview Edition By Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello (Odds: 1:8)"

You can spin again, there is no limit on the number of capsules you can get. But there's one way to get the Bad Idea ECCC lithograph…

BAD IDEA: The Emerald City Comic Con Panel

Saturday, March 8th 12:45pm – 1:30pm

Summit | Level 3 | Room 347

PLANET DEATH Lithograph Behold the monster PLANET DEATH lithograph! Featuring the incredible art of living legend Joe Quesada, superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu, modern maestro Chris Bachalo, and visionary Tomás Giorello! We're bringing this jaw-dropping PLANET DEATH Lithograph to Emerald City Comic Con as an exclusive giveaway for BAD IDEA panel attendees. To earn your lithograph, Simply, click the link below for the Matt Kindt & Doug Braithwaite's ENIAC campaign and then click NOTIFY ME ON LAUNCH.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A formerly direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. Although now they are with Lunar Distribution, how much of that will be changing?

