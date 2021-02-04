Bad Idea Comics To Launch Not-First-Printing Variants

Bleeding Cool has been talking about Bad Idea, the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Jones for what seems like ages now, spinning out of the buyout of Valiant by DMG. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And now getting rid of second, third, fourth printing variants. The latest missive reads;

BAD IDEA is not only proud to present a reconceptualization of the comics form, but is also filled with a conceited sense of self-importance at having made what we are certain will be regarded as the greatest disrupting, innovating, trans-mediafying modernization of comics since Max Gaines himself folded the Sunday funnies in half and stapled-into-being the first comic book.

No longer will lovers of comics have to suffer through the agony of a hot book (or a book trying real hard to convince people it's hot) announcing wave after wave of new printings. Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, even Sixth printings…is nothing sacred? Never-ending variants! By the power of Kirby Krackle, I condemn thee.

And why? For time immemorial, comics has operated on the fundamental assumption that there is some legal rationale that publishers have to abide by when labeling their new printings. We at BAD IDEA say ENOUGH. No expense was spared in assembling the potential cost of potentially hiring the crack team of legal experts needed to potentially confirm our purely gut instinct that we could just do this and suffer potentially no consequences.

Read this next part slowly, it's experimental genius is worth savoring, like fresh ramen. Here's how it works:

If a BAD IDEA comic sells out — WHEN a BAD IDEA comic sells out — and there is sufficient demand for more, we will go back to press and create a new printing at the same price point and with the all the First Print content, including the extra B-Side story we're adding to every BAD IDEA comic. Sounds normal so far BUT instead of labeling this the Second Printing, this new edition will be part of a potential series of NOT FIRST PRINTING copies that will be identical to all of their fellow NOT FIRST PRINTINGS, in every way, no matter when they may have been printed. So if we sell out of our batch of NOT FIRST PRINTINGS, that are actually Second Printings, we will again go back to the press and create a new printing. A Third Printing. But again this new edition will be labeled NOT FIRST PRINTING, despite actually being the Third Printing, and will be identical to the NOT FIRST PRINTING that was actually the Second Printing. Even the UPC and indicia will be unchanged.

That's right, BAD IDEA can and will issue new printings that are indistinguishable from each other. The only exception is the actual First Printing, which will feature a subtle cover color change, a clear First Printing slug in the UPC and will be labeled in the indicia.

Goodbye, new printing variants. Hello, BAD IDEA SIMPLICITY™. Remember, the BAD IDEA way also means no variants, no trades, no digital, select stores and no more than two comics a month – just monthly comics, sold in comic book shops. And now, when our First Printings are all gone, you can take comfort knowing that you'll still be able to get ahold of a NOT FIRST PRINTING to read without having to pay variant prices.

Interested in finding out more about BAD IDEA and our insanely rational plans to take over comics one shop at time? You'll want to start with ENIAC #1 – the much-anticipated FIRST ISSUE spectacular and 48-page debut of BAD IDEA from Matt Kindt, Doug Braithwaite, and Diego Rodriguez. Landing in select comic shops around the world on March 3, 2021, it's down to two covert operatives to save the 21st century from the 20th century's greatest secret: ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) – a government-sanctioned artificial intelligence that secretly defied its creators to end World War II at Nagasaki, but created a far more powerful threat in the aftermath. Now, after decades in the shadows, ENIAC is about to execute its endgame with a countdown that could erase mankind once and for all.

And that's just the beginning because, throughout spring and summer 2021, we'll have even more attention-grabbing new releases hitting shelves, such as:

APRIL 2021

TANKERS #1 (of 3)

Robert Venditti (writer) ** Juan Jose Ryp (art) ** Andrew Dalhouse (colors)

THREE ISSUES ** DOUBLE-SIZED ** BI-MONTHLY

MAY 2021

WHALESVILLE #1

Matt Kindt (writer) ** Adam Pollina (art/cover) ** Matt Hollingsworth (colors)

WHALE-SIZED ONE-SHOT

JULY 2021

THE LOT #1 (of 4)

Marguerite Bennett (writer) ** Renato Guedes (art/colors/cover)

FOUR ISSUES ** MONTHLY

JULY 2021

SLAY BELLS #1

Zeb Wells (writer) ** David Lafuente (art/cover) ** Ulises Arreola (colors)

SANTA-SIZED ONE-SHOT

Wanna get in while the gettin's good with Bad Idea? You simply have to visit a Bad Idea "Destination Store" — one of the 200 and counting comic shops around the world that have signed on to join our independent network of direct-distribution retail partners — to pick them up on a Wednesday. (Or pre-order in advance to make sure you secure your copy.)

We've made it even easier, too. To locate a Bad Idea retailer near you and then pre-order ENIAC #1 and every other Bad Idea title, simply click here and fill out the little form.

