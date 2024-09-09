Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: baltimore comic con, Overlooked

Bad Idea's Booth Only Open One Hour a Day at Baltimore Comic Con

Bad Idea Comic at Baltimore Comic Con will open for just one hour each day, with three special comics and three collector’s items for free,

100 unique versions each of Planet Death #1, Ordained #1, and Survive #1 will be available, limited to one per person.

Exclusive collectibles include PLANET DEATH: THE HAT, authentic ORDAINED dog tags, and a tactical-grade SURVIVE lunchbox.

Don't miss the Bad Idea panel on Friday featuring creators, new art, trailers, and a convention-exclusive giveaway.

Bad Idea Comics is known for bringing exclusive comics or promotional items to comic conventions, making people go through hoops to get them, and then watching them flip on eBay for hundreds of dollars. At Baltimore Comic Con, it looks like they are doing that six times. The Bad Idea Merch Store (booth 1904) will open for just one hour each day, which is a really bad idea. During this hour, three special comics and three collector's items will be available for free, which is an even worse idea.

Attendees can only pick two items per person per day, one comic and one collectable, and you'll have to come back on other days to get the other items. Of course, this means they may be sold out of the ones you're missing when you return. So what are the items? 100 copies of Planet Death #1, Ordained #1 and Survive #1, the 100 Edition of each book. And every issue is a unique version of itself, 1 of 1, thanks to a new pre-press and printing process. Which will include

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: Candy Cane

ORDAINED 100 Edition: Overlook Hotel

SURVIVE 100 Edition: Maradona

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: TIE-DYE

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: 90's

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: EXCLAMATION

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: YAYOI

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: GUMMY BEAR

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: MATRIX

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: M. WHATSON

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: HONEYCOMB

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: SIMON

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: FIRE

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: PENTAGRAM

PLANET DEATH 100 Edition: ENIGMA

Those are just 15 out of the 300. And then these three collectable items.

PLANET DEATH: THE HAT. Exactly like the full combat battle armor worn by the troops sent to destroy the weapon in PLANET DEATH. Crafted with a super soft cotton twill, complete with breathable cotton sheeting, PLANET DEATH: THE HAT will keep you cool all day long as you fight the barbaric hordes bent on merciless destruction that have gathered on PLANET DEATH.

THE DOG TAGS OF ORDAINED. Become Chief Petty Officer Roy Craig with these authentic military-style dog tags and chain. Stamped onto a durable rolled-edge stainless steel, this tag is built tough enough to stand the heat of battle. Does not come with accompanying rosary seen in ORDAINED #1.

LUNCHBOX by SURVIVE. Forged with a durable tactical-grade metallic exterior strong enough to build a Russian military submarine, LUNCHBOX by SURVIVE is built to withstand the pressures of a 600 meter dive. Featuring a spacious main compartment, this retro-style lunchbox is insulated to keep any meal fresh and cool. For added convenience, we fitted it with a built-in carrying handle, making it easy to transport to work, school, or on a maritime voyage.



BAD IDEA: The Baltimore Comic-Con Panel

The road to the next wave of BAD IDEA comics continues right here! Join mastermind Robert Venditti, and BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern and Siena Fallon for an exclusive look at BAD IDEA's biggest slate yet! Witness brand-new art from PLANET DEATH, ORDAINED, SURVIVE and much more! Plus trailers, special guests AND a convention exclusive giveaway!

Friday, September 20th 3:00pm – 3:45pm

Room 339–342

