Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025

DC Comics to relaunch the Batman ongoing with a new Batman #1 written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Jorge Jimenez in September 2025

Bleeding Cool has word from the ComicsPRO retailer summit being held today that DC Comics has confirmed the Bleeding Cool report from last year that they will relaunch their ongoing Batman title in September with a new Batman #1, to be written by Matt Fraction drawn by Jorge Jimenez.

In November, Bleeding Cool reported that after the first six issues of Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb that DC Comics would be relaunching the title, and the same would go for a new Superman #1 as well. It seems that tonight, the first of the Batboots dropped. In a twist on Batman comics for the last few years, or even decades, the new run will have a series of connected stories that specifically offer one self-contained chapter in each issue. Look to Ryan North's Fantastic Four for a good example.

Jorge Jimenez will be familiar to Batman readers, he has been one of the main artists for James Tynion IV and Chip Zdarsky's run and is considered one of the best superhero artists in the industry,,, enough for Mark Millar to steal him away for Nemesis. Matt Fraction has hardly had any Batman in his utility beltt. He is best known for his Marvel work writing Invincible Iron Man, FF, The Immortal Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, and Hawkeye, and creator-owned work Casanova, Adventure Man and Sex Criminals from Image Comics. His work at DC Comics previously pretty much coincided with Brian Bendis' time at the publisher, such as Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen for DC Comics, in which Batman did appear briefly. Anjd he also wrote a Batman sho0ry story in Detective Comics #1027. He has been rather busy writing TV shows lately, such as co-creating Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But now he has come to the bat. To the Bat.

This will come with a redesigned Batman costume, a new Batmobile, and a new pop-influenced look for Gotham City. "Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We've got a new Batmobile, we've got a new costume, we've got new characters, and we've got a lot of old ones too —good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all." says Fraction. And as we saw at the end of Zdarsky's run, Jim Gordon is a street cop. And the Arkham Tower is on the skyline…

