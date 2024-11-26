Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: 2025, Hush 2

Gossip: DC Comics To Relaunch Superman #1 & Batman #1 in 2025

Gossip: DC Comics to Relaunch Superman #1 and Batman #1 in 2025, alongside the new movie and Hush 2 conclusion.

Article Summary DC Comics plans to relaunch Superman #1 and Batman #1 in 2025.

New Batman series follows Hush 2, running from issue #158 to #163.

Superman relaunch aligns with James Gunn's upcoming movie.

Brevoort highlights the benefits of new #1 issues for sales.

First heard at Thought Bubble a couple of weeks ago, firmed up a little since, is the word that DC Comics is planning to relaunch both their Superman and Batman ongoing comic books in 2025. That we will get a new Batman #1 to follow Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's upcoming Batman: Hush 2 run on the series from #158 to Batman #163. And that Superman will also get a relaunch alongside the release of James Gunn's new Superman movie.

Previously, both titles were meant to have a relaunch with 5G. When that was abandoned, James Robinson continued his run on Batman past #100. When Chip Zdarsky took it over, he preferred a continuation rather than a #1 relaunch. Jim Lee felt the same way when the original Batman Hush launched in Batman #608 and so got the same with Batman #158 for Hush 2. Superman has had a few more relaunches over the years, including the recent Dawn Of DC relaunch with Josh Williamson and Jamal Campbell at the beginning of 2023. But what if DC Comics were to relaunch them both together?

The Superman movie is scheduled to be in cinemas from the 11th of July. The final part of Batman Hush 2 is also scheduled for July. Might this be an opportune time for a new Batman #1 and Superman #1? In a recent newsletter, Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort talked about the appeal to publishers for starting a new volume with a new #1, as opposed to continuing the previous numbering, wth DC's decision not to relaunch every comic for DC All In. "I think that if DC is satisfied with this approach, then that's all that matters. However, if they're relaunching titles with new creative teams and new directions, then they're probably leaving money on the table by not starting with a new #1. If it's the same team, though, I can see why you would continue with the numbering."

Let us see what the summer brings, shall we?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!