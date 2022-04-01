Batman #122 Preview: Conspiracy Theories

Batman has a problem with the lone gunman theory on the death of Ra's Al Ghul in this preview of Batman #122. Sure, let's humor him now. But what about when he starts claiming COVID vaccines shrunk his bat-testicles? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #122

DC Comics

0222DC001

0222DC002 – Batman #122 Gabriele Dell Otto Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Howard Porter

Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite killers do! But Batman starts to piece together that not everything is what it seems in Ra's's death…and knows whom he must interrogate to get answers…Talia herself! Can the two former lovers ever work togeth-er again? Plus, a backup tale showing the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $4.99

