Batman #131 Turned Up In Comic Stores A Week Early (Spoilers)

Batman #131 by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne is out in comic book stores next Tuesday to Wednesday. But plenty of comic book stores seem to have had copies for sale from this week. And some of their customers have been posting about it.

Pockets got attacked again this week because Batman #131 came out early, I forgot about the #DCcomics Stan Lee Earth 6 book, and I forgot i got 2 variants for X Treme X Men…had to get the Momoko variant, it's fuckin Storm! https://t.co/N9YZaA5tmv — Jawn of X (@keezuskrice) December 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Batman 131, Sgt Rock, Dark Knights of Steel 9, Action 1050, ASM 16, Miracleman 3, Gotham City Year One 4, Savage She Hulk 1, Star Wars Han & Chewy 8, All-Out Avengers 4, Venom 14 and Captain America Symbol of Truth 8. — Jim Malazita (@nauga54) December 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Batman 131, Sgt Rock, Dark Knights of Steel 9, Action 1050, ASM 16, Miracleman 3, Gotham City Year One 4, Savage She Hulk 1, Star Wars Han & Chewy 8, All-Out Avengers 4, Venom 14 and Captain America Symbol of Truth 8. — Jim Malazita (@nauga54) December 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Did Batman # 131 come out early or am I trippin? — Jawn of X (@keezuskrice) December 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

i think so cause i got it today but it's listed as the week of jan 4th so… but whatever we still won!! — ♥️Mar♥️ (@maridiannn) December 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It even got reviewed on SpiderCents: "Faith rewarded. The Failsafe arc was mostly solid, it has great art, a new villain, and a serious sense of dread. But what it led to seems even greater. Batman #131 takes us across the Multiverse. Failsafe has dropped Batman in a world without a Batman, and it looks like Bruce will (hopefully) have to try to be Batman from the ground up again. It's a clever way to strip Batman of all his allies and gear, kudos to Chip. Judge Dent is awesome, and I can't wait to see how Zdarsky plays with the rest of Batman's Rogues galleries (even though Firefly, as always, is just an idiot). The art and colors by Hawthorne, Di Benedetto, and Morey are solid, and really create the feel of Gotham. Definitely looking forward to seeing where this arc goes."

Since DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors, they no longer have the Mystery Shopper system that checked that comic book stores kept to street dates, and as Lunar delivers far earlier than Diamond to comic book stores, there is more of an opportunity for comic book stores to break street dates, whether accidentally or on purpose. All websites that are regarded by DC Comics as "media partners" ignored it, of course. But long before this, (all of fifteen days ago) Bleeding Cool posted a few Batspoilers for Batman #131… how did we do?

We saw Batman's body, shot-in-the-chest no longer in the North Pole but in a very familiar place? That's Crime Alley folks. Where Martha Wayne and Thomas Wayne were shot by Joe Chill for disputed reasons. Except… not here. In Batman #131 out in two weeks, week, we will learn that Failsafe sent Batman to another world – one without a Bruce Wayne. And where a certain Judge Dent is judge, jury and executioner. He is the law! That's right, Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne have turned Harvey Dent in a world without Bruce Wayne into a Judge Dredd analogue. Could this be another Judgment On Gotham moment?

We'll find out on Tuesday… or before…

BATMAN #131 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Gotham City has never been darker or deadlier. And after Failsafe, there is no Batman to save it. Can the fractured ghost that roams the streets survive? Whatever happened to the man known as…Bruce Wayne? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/3/2023