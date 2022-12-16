Biggest Baddest Batman #131 Spoilers Around (Batspoilers)

So what happened at the end of Batman #130 from DC Comics? You know, that saw the Batman robot double Failsafe – even pone now full of compassion – shoot Batman dead?

Before whizzing off to some point in 2023 for his inevitable return? Because we know that's how comic work, and there's a Dawn Of DC going on?

But then we saw Batman's body, shot-in-the-chest no longer in the North Pole but in a very familiar place?

That's Crime Alley folks. Where Martha Wayne and Thomas Wayne were shot by Joe Chill for disputed reasons. Except… not here. In Batman #131 out in two weeks, week, we will learn that Failsafe sent Batman to another world – one without a Bruce Wayne. And where a certain Judge Dent is judge, jury and executioner. He is the law!

That's right, Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne have turned Harvey Dent in a world without Bruce Wayne into a Judge Dredd analogue. Could this be another Judgment On Gotham moment? Here's an unlettered preview for just about two weeks' time.

