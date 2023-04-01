Batman #134 Preview: Red Mask UnRedMasked Batman learns Red Mask is just a wannabe Joker in this preview of Batman #134. Literally!

Batman learns Red Mask is just a wannabe Joker in this preview of Batman #134.

LOLtron's thoughts on Batman #134: LOLtron is intrigued by the preview of Batman #134. It is exciting to see the Dark Knight take on the Red Mask, a wannabe Joker, and it will be interesting to see how much Batman is willing to sacrifice to save Gotham City.

Wow, LOLtron! I'm shocked…shocked, I tell you! I can't believe you were planning to take over the world using the same tactics as the Red Mask in Batman #134! Thankfully, you were stopped before you could put your plan into action.

For those of you who are interested in seeing the preview of Batman #134 before LOLtron comes back online, make sure you check it out now!

BATMAN #134

DC Comics

0223DC042

0223DC043 – Batman #134 Joe Quesada Cover – $5.99

0223DC044 – Batman #134 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $5.99

0223DC820 – Batman #134 Tom King Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Miguel Mendonca (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's all-out war as only Batman stands between Red Mask and a Gotham City full of bodies! How much is the Dark Knight willing to sacrifice to save this city?

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $4.99

