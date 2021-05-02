Batman Beats BRZRKR In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

It was tight at the top but Batman just beat BRZRKR with Detective Comics #1035 from Mariko Tamaki, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain. And with the eighth printing of Something Is Killing The Children #1 just making it in too.

Detective Comics #1035 BRZRKR #2 Robin #1 Batman Black & White #5 Star Wars Darth Vader #11 New Mutants #17 Miles Morales Spider-Man #25 X-Men Legends #3 Spawn #317 Something Is Killing the Children #1

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, Four Marvels in this week's top ten, two Boom (but those two took first and second place–and one of them was the 8th printing of Something Is Killing the Children!), two DC, and two Image. Major changes to our top ten over the past year, with indy publishers routinely staking a position in the charts–and that's a good thing!

Summit Comics & Games: RWBY/Justice League had a good launch for us. Didn't quite break the top ten but was in range. Helm Greycastle was solid. Summoners War Legacy was on the more disappointing side of things.

Graham Crackers Comics: Brzrkr #2 was clearly the winner this week and BOOM! Studios promotion with giving away Something Is Killing The Children #1 8th printing was an awesome added bonus. Hopefully we see many people try one of the best books on the market right now after reading their free copy of SIKTC #1. Batman Fortnite Zero Point #1 was back in the top 5 as we ordered extremely heavy and love seeing all the new faces coming in for it still!

Ssalefish Comics Greensboro: BRZRKR #2 was the star pupil for the week with the Batman books very close behind it. Robin had a strong debut for good reason as the art and story were top-notch

Ssalefish Comics Concord: Probably the first time since it was new has Savage Avengers entered the top 10 which should tell you about this week's entries. Very light week with no real standout sales beyond the usual Batman books. Robin was a popular debut and for good reason, it read well and the art was top-notch.

Rodman Comics: Solid comics week. Brzrkr 2 took the top spot. Nothing much to report.

