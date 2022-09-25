Batman: Fortress #5 Preview: All's Fair in Love and War

Not every superhero can make out while kicking ass at the same time… but Aqualad can in this preview of Batman: Fortress #5. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #5

DC Comics

Batman: Fortress #5 Kamome Shirahama Cover – $4.99

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, Batman and Lex Luthor must assemble a team with the skill set to break into the Fortress of Solitude… With a worldwide blackout and the Justice League neutralized, what motley crew will this dysfunctional dynamic duo assemble?

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

