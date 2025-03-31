Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Hush 2, Harvey Dent

Batman: Hush 2 Evidence… That It's Not Hush Under The Bandages

Batman: Hush 2 Evidence... That It's Not Hush Under The Bandages. That's our theory anyway, what do you think?

Consider this speculation regarding Batman: Hush 2, or H2Sh if you insist, by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. And other comic books that it may refer to. It is nothing more… but if true, could be quite the spoiler.

Batman: Hush originally ran in Batman #608 to 619 from October 2002 until September 2003 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair that told the story of a mysterious stalker called Hush intent on sabotaging Batman, suspected as being the revived Jason Todd, but actually Bruce's childhood friend Thomas Elliot, who is now a renowned brain surgeon. Elliot held a grudge against the Wayne family since Batman's father, Dr. Thomas Wayne, saved the life of Elliot's mother after Elliot had sabotaged his parents' vehicle in order to gain their inheritance. Elliot is shot by the reborn Harvey Dent, whose face had been repaired by Elliott, and Hush plummets into the water, with Batman never having a chance to unmask him. His body is unable to be recovered.

In 2022 a further epilogue detailed how Hush escaped to an air pocket in a sunken boat at the bottom of the Gotham river after his defeat on the bridge and performed surgery on himself to remove the two bullets from Harvey Dent's gun, Hush crawls ashore only to run into Harley Quinn and the Joker, who puts a gun to his head. But that was then.

The new Hush 2 has Hush going up against The Joker, tricking him, capturing him and torturing him, all it seems for Batman's benefit. We already mentioned the links to Killing Joke and Death Of A Family. But Jeph Loeb didn't write those. He wrote A Long Halloween, drawn by the late Tim Sale, which was also recently revisited as The Late Halloween. The original Batman: A Long Halloween #3 had this scene in which The Joker attacked Harvey Dent, trying to find out whether he was the killer known as Holiday.

He wasn't. But then there is this scene from the new Batman #158. Hush 2, with Hush attacking The Joker.

"You told me once, this town isn't big enough for two homicidal maniacs"… the Joker told Harvey Dent that, not Hush. And Jeph Loeb wrote both those scenes… is the Hush in Hush 2 actually Harvey Dent rather than Thomas Elliot? And taking his own revenge against the Joker disguised as Hush for reasons of his own?

Also, there's the observation that through the issue, Hush is quoting Aristotle, or at least quotes assigned to Aristotle. And Harvey Dent is seen as the epitome of Aristotle's Tragic Hero… is Harvey Dent actually Hush 2? I'll be reading the comments for people to tell me how wrong I am…

