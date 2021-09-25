Batman Reptilian #4 Preview: What Happened to Killer Croc?

Batman Reptilian #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, as Batman explores the origins of the New World Order. In this preview of the issue, Batman has finally located Killer Croc (well, technically that happened at the end of last issue, but it's repeated here for dramatic effect). The art in this book is murky so it's hard to tell what's actually going on, but our theory is that Killer Croc became pregnant and gave birth to the monster terrorizing Gotham's criminal underworld. Will that theory be proven correct? You'll need to wait for the issue to hit stores for those answers, but check out the preview below.

BATMAN REPTILIAN #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0721DC068

0721DC069 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #4 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp

The monster—revealed! Trailing behind the mysterious reptilian menace savaging Gotham, Batman hits the streets hard searching for answers but finds only more questions. The Dark Knight takes his search beneath the streets and into the sewers to seek out Killer Croc. But when he finds the reptilian rogue, he quickly realizes that this may be the strangest case of his career.

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $4.99