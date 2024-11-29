Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, christmas, Santa Claus

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #2 Preview: Party Crashers

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #2 hits stores Wednesday. The Justice League is missing, and Santa Claus must attend a magical Christmas party to find them. What could go wrong?

To find the missing Justice League, Klaus, Zatanna, and Robin will brave the greatest terror of the holidays…a Christmas party. You are cordially invited to a winter solstice gathering of the strange and oft-deadly magical community at the Georgetown mansion of Baron Winters, one guest limit. After a performance by sirens and banshees, we will gather in the Baron's study, where noted demonologist Jason Blood will be giving a reading on the origins of the being called the Silent Knight!

BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #2

DC Comics

1024DC197

1024DC198 – Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #2 Stephen Bliss Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Lukas Ketner, Michele Bandini (CA) Bernard Chang

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $3.99

