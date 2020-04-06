Batman: The Adventures Continue Tops ComiXology Chart

There was no Bleeding Cool Bestseller Chart this weekend for obvious reasons. But we did look to the ComiXology charts in the USA, in the UK and Canada to see what digital titles people are picking up. Whether digital firsts, originals or classic titles. And Chip Zdarsky is doing very well, with Daredevil, Spider-Man Life Story and Afterlift, though pipped throughout by Paul Dini with Ty Templeton reviving Batman Adventures as a digital-first title. While over at Amazon, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy is booming in both sides of the Atlantic.

ComiXology USA

ComiXology UK

ComiXology EU

Bleeding Cool is bringing back the ComiXology and Amazon charts while most retailers are closed and the direct market is on pause.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez The Essential Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Lord Of The Sith by Charles Soule Blank Comic Book: Draw Your Own Comics – 150 Pages by Happy Toddlerz The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel by James Rallison Flashpoint by Geoff Johns Minecraft Volume 1 (Graphic Novel) by R. Sfé Monster

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca Introducing Psychology: A Graphic Guide by Nigel Benson Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball (Book 14) by Jeff Kinney Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey Big Sky (Jackson Brodie) by Kate Atkinson Dog Man by Dav Pilkey Avengers vs. Thanos by Steve Englehart Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (Book 13) by Jeff Kinney