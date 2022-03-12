Batman: The Knight #3 Preview: Bruce Wayne Takes a Bite Out of Crime

Young Bruce Wayne has stolen the trophy teeth from a serial killer in this preview of Batman: The Knight #3. Don't act all high and mighty, Bruce. We all know what you keep in the Batcave. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #3

DC Comics

0122DC108

0122DC109 – Batman: The Knight #3 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

0122DC110 – Batman: The Knight #3 Rafael Albuquerque Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

While training in Paris with an infamous cat burglar, Bruce gets caught in a web between Henri Ducard and a serial killer known as the Foundling…will this "first test" for the young Batman prove deadly?

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

