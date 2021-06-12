Batman to the Rescue in Batman Fortnite Zero Point #5 [Preview]

The stakes are high in this preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #5! Yes, the stakes are high because this issue contains a digital code to let you download some free nonsense in the Fortnite video game. Oh, sure, there's a story going on here too… we guess. But let's be honest here, all you care about is the code. Unfortunately, you need to buy the actual comic for that, so you might as well take a look at the hot Batman action below.