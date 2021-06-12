Batman to the Rescue in Batman Fortnite Zero Point #5 [Preview]
The stakes are high in this preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #5! Yes, the stakes are high because this issue contains a digital code to let you download some free nonsense in the Fortnite video game. Oh, sure, there's a story going on here too… we guess. But let's be honest here, all you care about is the code. Unfortunately, you need to buy the actual comic for that, so you might as well take a look at the hot Batman action below.
BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0221DC816
0221DC817 – BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #5 (OF 6) CVR B AMANDA CONNER CARD STOCK – $5.99
(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Christian Duce (CA) Mikel Janín
Batman, Catwoman and the unlikely band of renegade Fortnite fighters make their way deep into the underground complex of the Island in a desperate hunt to escape the Loop – areas never before seen in the game, with secrets discovered only by the World's Greatest Detective.
Along the way they'll fight for their lives…uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite…and face a betrayal from one of their own as our story hurtles toward its explosive conclusion!
Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic.
Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.
In Shops: 6/15/2021
SRP: $4.99