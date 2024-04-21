Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Maps, robin

How Much of a Robin is Maps in Batman's Eyes? (Spoilers)

How much of a Robin is Maps Mizoguchi in Batman's eyes? Brave And The Bold #12 reveals all... BatSpoilers, of course.

Article Summary Maps Mizoguchi, originally from Gotham Academy, has adopted the Robin mantle.

Her journey as Robin is explored through various comics, including Batman: Black and White.

Batman's perspective on Maps' role is officially revealed in The Brave and the Bold #12.

Maps isn't just any sidekick; she's a named Robin in Batman's eyes as of 2024.

Mia Mizoguchi, also known as Maps Mizoguchi was created by Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl for Gotham Academy in 2014. An excitable and curious student of Gotham Academy, she also appeared in Batgirl, Convergence, and Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes. Alongside Olive, Kyle, and other students, she formed the Detective Club to explore the mysteries surrounding the archaic Academy, help Olive uncover the mysteries of her past, and get on Damian Wayne's nerves.

An expert at Cartography, hence her nickname, she was also quite adept at throwing a couple of Batarangs, given to her by Robin.

And as of 2021's Batman: Black And White #3, she's also on the list of Robins herself, courtesy of her co-creator Karl Kerschl. Could there be more Robin Maps to come, or was this to remain a one-off?

Because Becky Cloonan gave us a Maps-as-Robin reference in the far-far-future set Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, co-written by Michael W. Conrad, and drawn by Jen Bartel, with her very distinct hairclip.

And 2023's Batman #119 featured a Maps story by Karl Kerschl, with Mia meeting Bruce Wayne again…

With a mission to pursue, a mystery to solve, a costume in a bag to dig out.

And a Batman to catch her in the act.

The first Maps-as-Robin and Batman team-up? You betcha. Because, no, Maps isn't going home any time soon. And in Batman #121 she got a reward of sorts.

But was that a pity naming? In recent Batman: The Brave and the Bold #10 with the story Mother's Day by Karl Kerschel, MSassyK, and Steve Wands, Batman and Maps and been working together again.

While in Birds Of Prey, we have had them working with a version of Maps from the future.

But as for how Batman refers to her? This week's Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 clarifies how Batman now works with her.

But also how he refers to her inside his own head.

Well, that's as official a Robin designation as you are going to get… Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #12 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Karl Kerschl, Torunn Gronbekk, Delilah S. Dawson, Herik Hanna Art by Karl Kerschl, Fernando Pasarin, Serg Acuna, Charlie Adlard Batman and Maps have unraveled the monstrous mystery that has been terrorizing Gotham, but will they be able to stop it in time? The school bell rings as Batman's adventure at Gotham Academy reaches its stunning conclusion! As Artemis continues her quest, Lois Lane encounters the mysterious figure behind The Hunt, the online challenge that has entered the real world with deadly consequences! Last, but definitely not least–don't miss the newest installment of Batman: Black & White, drawn by one of comics' most legendary B&W artists, The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2024

