Iron Cat Confirms She Was Black Cat's Girlfriend (Spoilers)

As Bleeding Cool first teased , and was picked up by Pink News, last year's Black Cat #7 confirmed plenty of previous teasing from Jed MacKay in the Black Cat comic books he has been writing of late. The previous year, in the previous volume's Black Cat #10, there was an under-the-table moment with Tamara Blake.

In the new Black Cat series that began at the end of 2020 we had her mentor, the Black Fox talk to the Black Cat about Blake and Odessa Drake, head of the Thieves Guild of New York.

And a mental sequence saw a medley of Black Cat's broken hearts, including some like Spider-Man (and Batroc The Leaper from a couple of years ago) we knew, some we didn't, and a couple of women, one of whom was Tamara Blake, the other may have been Odessa,

Then, for Black Cat #7, Marvel Comics including a Pride Variant cover featuring Felicia Hardy on a montage of previous milestones in gay representation in Marvel Comics, including Northstar in Alpha Flight #106, America Chavez and more.

And then, the comic in question, published last year, taking the subtext and making it text with Odessa Drake, after a successful ruse had been played out.

You know that seduction technique of adding the word "bed" into any sentence? No, me neither.

I understand that was been brisk online selling of this comic book in the wake of all this.

One year on, we have a new series, Iron Cat, reviving the Iron Man suit that Felicia Hardy designed for herself in previous Jed MacKay comic books.

The new wearer is meant to be a mystery, but the preview pages alone gave a pretty big tease.

It's Tamara Blake, fellow student of The Black Fox, who has some issues with the Black Cat. And is the new Iron Cat of the Marvel Universe, well times for the end of Pride Month.

And, when seeking help from Tony Stark, Felicia Hardy lets it all hang out.

It's nice to have something in common with someone you are helping out, right?

IRON CAT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220859

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pere Perez

The Iron Cat armor made its first appearance in BLACK CAT #11 but both Black Cat and Iron Man thought that was the last they would see of it. If Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them and it's going to get ROUGH! Don't miss this fantastic new miniseries!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $4.99

