Batman: Urban Legends #20 Preview: Brucey the Vampire Slayer

Batman hunts monsters beneath the streets of Gotham in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #20. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #20

DC Comics

0822DC127

0822DC128 – Batman: Urban Legends #20 Jorge Corona Cover – $7.99

0822DC129 – Batman: Urban Legends #20 Edwin Galmon Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Max Dunbar

Written by Jim Zub, Joey Esposito, Chris Burnham, and Nadia Shammas Art by Max Dunbar, Sergio Acuna, Chris Burnham, and Jahnoy Lindsay Jim Zub and Max Dunbar take us to the world of Batman, monster hunter! What is the Murder Club and how are they going to rock Batman's world forever in the start of a four-part epic by Joey Esposito and Sergio Acuna? Chris Burnham's epic Alfred saga draws to a close! And Nadia Shammas and Jahnoy Lindsay craft a deadly parenting short story starring Batman and Talia al Ghul battling for the soul of their son, Damian.

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $7.99

