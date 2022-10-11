Batman vs. Robin #2 Preview: Under the Sea

Jinx and Tannarak steal a prized cultural artifact from Atlantis in this preview of Batman vs. Robin #2. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #2

DC Comics

0822DC104

0822DC105 – Batman vs. Robin #2 Greg Capullo Cover – $6.99

0822DC106 – Batman vs. Robin #2 Francis Manapul Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin!

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.