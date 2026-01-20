Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Because The Eisner Award Went To Heidi MacDonald, I'm Invading CBR

I know Jonah Weiland started Comic Book Resources decades ago, before selling it off to the highest bidder, but I landed my boat there too, writing Lying In The Gutters there from 2000 to 2009 before going on to found Bleeding Cool at Avatar Press, so I have more rights to it that Valnet or whoever owns it these days. Why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway?

Look, American comic books are going through a tough time; we are under assault from manga and manwha, courtesy of the likes of Kodansha and Webtoon, and I'm sure that Russian company Bubble Comics will come back any day now, and we all know who they are involved with. And I know I'm not American, but being British, I'm as good as. I've been writing and reporting on American comic books since 1992, before anyone who actually matters cared about them. It was a good year for comics, the start of Image Comics, the publication of Understanding Comics, the founding of the Xeric Foundation, the death of Superman, and my discovering the internet at the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, a city that also had a Forbidden Planet. And the rest is history. Or at least it will be.

I may have lost my thread here a bit. Hang on, I'll get it back in a second. Ah, yes, there it is. The World is not secure unless I have Complete and Total Control of CBR. Or I get an Eisner. Whichever comes first. Okay, look, I'll settle for ComicBook.com, okay? Okay. Thank you for your attention in this matter.

