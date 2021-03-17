Behemoth Brings Muthafukaz Comics Back Into Print As MFKZ

In 2015, Titan Comics adapted and translated the French comic book Muthafukaz into English. A hit French comic book at the beginning of the twentieth century, created by the author Run, and selling hundreds of thousands, it did pretty well for them, and saw Titan bring Run to the New York Comic Con for a signing of their first published collection. However, Titan Comics only published the one volume, despite promising and previewing a second – that never made it to print.

Six years later, Behemoth Comics are trying to make it happen again. But this time changing the title from Muthafuckaz to the potentially less-offensive MFKZ and as a serialised comic book rather than original graphic novels. And twenty years after originally being published, Behemoth Comics imprint Happy Tank is intending that this be its flagship title.

The series is coming to the English comic market with its first issue launching in June. MFKZ #1 is an oversized special issue opening for preorder at comic book stores as part of Behemoth Comics's April Previews Solicitations. Happy Tank's plan for MFKZ is to make it nothing less than their flagship. The team at Behemoth are confident in the success of the series with a publication plan for multiple years.

RUN's cult franchise is described as a genre mashup that centers on young Angelino and his pal Vinny, who live in a tenement in an Los Angeles-inspired dystopian metropolis. Following a scooter accident, Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: He is half-human and half-Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet.

"With MFKZ, I try to address deeper issues: the search for identity, each person's place in society, friendship, and, of course, love. I played around with all the preconceived ideas conveyed by pop culture, with many nods to this American imagery that struck my French teenager imagination. From masked Luchadores to gang wars like Yakuza versus Triads, including Men in Black directly inspired by ufology myths… Nobody gets spared in MFKZ (thus, the title). But the famous Machiavellian saying "divide and rule" will slowly give way to "united we stand". Final salvation will come from the coalition of the city's different gangs, despite their community, and all colors shall unite against evil, as many new guardian angels for DMC.

The art style, inspired by West Coast culture, is sporadically tinted with references from B-movies and the golden age of American Sci-fi, which give MFKZ a singular, unique atmosphere that is sometimes dark, sometimes flashy, often paranoid, yet always fun and full of off-beat humor." – RUN (creator of MFKZ).