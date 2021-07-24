Behemoth Comics Launches Pop Star Assassin in October 2021 Solicits

Pop Star Assassin is a brand new comic book series by Ed Lavallee, Matt Cashel, and Marcelo Basile, published by Behemoth Comics in October 2021. Behemoth has been storming it of late, is this their attempt to get up to Vault level before vaulting them to Boom and explode to Dynamite?

POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR A BASILE (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

AUG211610

AUG211611 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR B BASILE (MR) – 3.99

AUG211612 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR C RIVAS (MR) – 3.99

AUG211613 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR D SAMMELIN (MR) – 3.99

AUG211614 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR E GIACONDINO (MR) – 3.99

AUG211615 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #1 (OF 6) CVR F CHATER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Lavallee, Matt Cashel (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

The year is 1977. The King is dead. The world mourns. But…

When a mysterious briefcase turns up in his dressing room, Bruce– a coke-addled Elvis impersonator finds himself wedged between a Mob boss out for revenge and a government conspiracy with far-reaching, world-ending ramifications; all in an attempt to discover the true identity of his father's killer.

It's sex, drugs, rock n robots 70's style in this all-out action adventure.

The year is 1977. The KING IS DEAD – LONG LIVE THE KING!

And who the f*ck is Molly?

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS CHILD #2 (OF 6) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

AUG211618

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

Bakari, a boy dealing with a wretched upbringing, has dedicated his life to protect, Sabium, the last albino rhinoceros on planet Earth. Sabium and his breed have been hunted due to their genetic code, which holds the properties to regenerate man. After the events of the first issue, Bakari is immediately thrusted into trouble as he, and Sabium have been found by the hunters.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TURBO KID APPLES LOST ADVENTURE #2 (OF 2) CVR A DION (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

AUG211619

AUG211620 – TURBO KID APPLES LOST ADVENTURE #2 (OF 2) CVR B TUNER (MR) – 3.99

AUG211621 – TURBO KID APPLES LOST ADVENTURE #2 (OF 2) CVR C MASSAGGIA (M – 3.99

(W) Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Fran?ois Simard (A / CA) Jeik Dion

The original writers & directors of the first movie shotgun you into Apple's own FURY ROAD with an intense post-apocalyptic chase. A beautiful and gory, action-packed, heart (decapitated) felt moment taking place a few hours before the original cult movie.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MFKZ #5 CVR A RUN (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

AUG211622

AUG211623 – MFKZ #5 CVR B TRAGNARK (MR) – 3.99

(W) Run (A / CA) Run

"Big Trouble in Little Tokyo" SPECIAL EVENT!!! Our pals Angelino & Vinz get themselves into some serious trouble, and this time it's with the Yakuza. Our heroes begin a giant battle done in a unique homage style of 1980's Japanese cinema and comics. Action + Katana = Tarantino-styled blood spray.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NINE STONES #3 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

AUG211624

AUG211625 – NINE STONES #3 CVR B SPANO (MR) – 3.99

AUG211626 – NINE STONES #3 CVR C SPANO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! Allie keeps experiencing dreams that haunt him, and it's getting harder to decipher them from reality. Chris introduces Allie to their new dealer, and it doesn't go as expected.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FOUND FOOTAGE GN VOL 02 (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG211617

(W) Marvin Rodriguez (A / CA) Marvin Rodriguez

The highly anticipated sequel to the Leblanc Award Winning graphic novel! At the end of the 90s, during an afternoon TV show, the programming is interrupted by the news of a suicide in front of Channel 4's TV station. The consequences of this event will have tragic projections that will change the lives of everyone in that studio. Found Footage 2 is based on a true story. Comes in a VHS box.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 11.99