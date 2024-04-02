Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ben Leonard, Guido Zamperoni, hexagon, lord of light

Ben Leonard: Lord Of Light #1 by Guido Zamperoni from Hexagon

For the month of April, Hexagon Comics from Jean-Marc Lofficier has the launch of Ben Leonard: Lord Of Light #1 by Guido Zamperoni.

Last month Jean-Marc Lofficier told Bleeding Cool that "I'm afraid my news is not so good. I was struck by some viral lung infection (not COVID-related) and had to be hospitalized for 10 days. I just came out and am facing several months of hard convalescence. Our February release — attached — is coming out as planned, but I won't be able to keep to my monthly schedule, and there'll be an interruption in the forthcoming titles until I can resume my tasks." He now tells Bleeding Cool that he is improving but is switching to a bimonthly publication plan going forward.

. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it bigRetailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And for April that means the launch of Ben Leonard: Lord Of Light #1 by Guido Zamperoni.

BEN LEONARD, LORD OF LIGHT #1

story & art by Guido Zamperoni,

cover by Alfredo Macall.

7×10 squarebound comic, 88 pages b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-287-6. US $12.95.

"Twenty-five year-old Ben Leonard, a journalist working for the newspaper The Globe, suddenly discovers that he is the reincarnation of the mythical Egyptian sun-god Râ, the Lord of Light and King of Heliopolis, a legendary "lost city" of mysterious Immortals, which once gave rise to the Ancient Egyptians' pantheon. Murdered by his evil and jealous brother Set, Râ's soul was hidden inside a mortal body for millennia by the powers of the wise Thô, to await the time for him to rise again. Having now recovered his true identity and powers, Ben's awesome task is to defeat Set and free the Immortals of Heliopolis whom the villainous Set has turned to stone. His only allies in this tremendous battle are his two colleagues, journalists Pip and Lucy. Ben Leonard made his first appearance in 1971 in Kiwi magazine. It was the creation of Milanese artist Guido Zamperoni (1912-2003)."

